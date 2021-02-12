Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.00

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) (LON:DEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34), with a volume of 3839768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of £126.64 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (DEV.L) Company Profile (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

