DeVault Price Up 53.2% Over Last 7 Days (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $818,738.00 and approximately $2,010.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeVault has traded 53.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007332 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 392,663,160 coins and its circulating supply is 363,816,059 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

