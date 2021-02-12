Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) vs. The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Financial Analysis

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and The Peck’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 3.92 $301.45 million $3.47 22.67 The Peck $28.22 million 3.64 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than The Peck.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.62% 10.73% The Peck -9.32% -28.83% -8.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dialog Semiconductor and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 5 6 0 2.55 The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Peck has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given The Peck’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Peck is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats The Peck on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

