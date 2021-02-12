Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.68 ($71.39).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €65.50 ($77.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.32. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €56.12 ($66.02). The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.