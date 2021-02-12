Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in January

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the January 14th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

DLGNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

