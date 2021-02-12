Digitex City (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.07 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.98 or 0.01113205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.05694608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news.

Digitex City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

