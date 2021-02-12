Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.58 and last traded at $80.74. 2,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares accounts for about 0.2% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

