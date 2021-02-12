Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Up 0.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)’s share price were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 74,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 188,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

