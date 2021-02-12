Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.20 ($1.92).

DC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dixons Carphone to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

LON DC traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 108.80 ($1.42). 8,979,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.74. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.90 ($1.88).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

