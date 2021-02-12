DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

DLHC stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $140.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,046 shares of company stock valued at $191,887 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

