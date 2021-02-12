Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $465,580.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,237 shares of company stock valued at $28,963,509. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

