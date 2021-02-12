Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.62. 1,264,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Several research firms recently commented on UFS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

