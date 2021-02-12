Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.09

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.38. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.06. The stock has a market cap of C$64.50 million and a PE ratio of -23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

