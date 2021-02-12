Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 2,958 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,754,000 after buying an additional 97,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $208,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,284. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

