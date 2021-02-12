Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514,405 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,440,000 after purchasing an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 206,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,630,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

