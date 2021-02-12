Doyle Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after acquiring an additional 89,088 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,161,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,048,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after buying an additional 529,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

ROP stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $400.63. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,340. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

