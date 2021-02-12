Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

NYSE DCO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.55. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,406 shares of company stock valued at $172,870 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

