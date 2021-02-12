Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Plans Dividend of GBX 12

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L)’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) stock opened at GBX 1,331 ($17.39) on Friday. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,130 ($14.76).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

