Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 121 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,525,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,505,633.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,686 shares of company stock valued at $88,645,348 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $384.67 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.18.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

