DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DURECT reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $542.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

