DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $76,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE DXC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

