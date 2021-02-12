Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,189,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

