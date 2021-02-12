Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHI) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period.

Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

