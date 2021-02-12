Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,585,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $184.36 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $185.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.55.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

