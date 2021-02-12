Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of Iteris worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.