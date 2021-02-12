Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $283,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.