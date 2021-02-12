Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 443 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.85. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

