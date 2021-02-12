Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

