Dynamic Trading Rights Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (DTR)

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and approximately $437.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.97 or 0.01100558 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.25 or 0.05747248 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights (CRYPTO:DTR) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

