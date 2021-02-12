DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DYNR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148. DynaResource has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

