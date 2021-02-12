Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

Shares of DYNT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,836. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.04. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.70.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.