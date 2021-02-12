easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on EJTTF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $10.50. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.