Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 72,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,003. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,032. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 633,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 108,601 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 417,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 336,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 321,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.