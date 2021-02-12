Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Stock Price Up 23.4%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares traded up 23.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.69. 25,722,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 9,511,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 2,440.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ebang International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

