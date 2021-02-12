Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

ECHO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $734.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after purchasing an additional 404,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

