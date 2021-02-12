Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.62-2.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

EPC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

