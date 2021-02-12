EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.00 and traded as high as $60.64. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 22,347 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on EDPFY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.