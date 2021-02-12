eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eGain by 4.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in eGain by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eGain by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 million, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

