Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.86

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $16.92. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 438,235 shares.

ELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.86.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

