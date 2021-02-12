Electromed, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Electromed in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Electromed stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 131,318 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

