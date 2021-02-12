Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $152.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.75. 90,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

