Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EFN. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.16.

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock opened at C$12.37 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$13.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

About Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.