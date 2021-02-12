Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock has a market cap of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

