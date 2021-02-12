EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Down 6.5%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 730,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 384,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMKR. B. Riley raised their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $208.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

