Emmerson’s (EML) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:EML opened at GBX 7.70 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £55.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00. Emmerson has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.14.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

