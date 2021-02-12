ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENGGY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 26,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Grupo Santander cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

