Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.