Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

ENTA opened at $53.83 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

