Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8606 per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

