Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endo International in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

ENDP stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

